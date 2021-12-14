Novinger man life-flighted to Columbia after crashing on Highway 149

Local News December 14, 2021December 14, 2021 KTTN News
Life Flight Helicopter
An accident on Monday in western Adair County injured a driver from Novinger.

Seventy-three-year-old Richard Entwistle received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Entwistle was not wearing a seat belt when the pickup he was driving traveled off Highway 149, struck a tree, and an embankment.

The pickup was demolished in the accident four miles north of Novinger.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Kirksville Fire Department, and Adair County Ambulance.

