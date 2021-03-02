Audio: Missouri resolution would let voters decide who sits on the state board of education

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri voters could decide who sits on the state board of education – not the governor. Eureka Republican Representative Dottie Bailey is proposing to let voters choose board members during each general election of a presidential election year. A House committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the measure.

St. Louis Democrat Ian Mackey says the resolution is intended to make the board more Republican-leaning. The measure does not currently layout any campaign donation restrictions.

During a House committee hearing, St. Louis Democrat Ian Mackey questioned bill sponsor Dottie Bailey of Eureka.

One member would be elected from each congressional district and one member would be elected by the voters of the state at large. Currently, no more than four members can be from the same political party.

