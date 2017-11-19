Trenton Park Department accepting bids

The Trenton Park Department is accepting bids for several items.

The department is accepting sealed bids for a utility terrain vehicle, 105 tons of half-inch pea gravel or river rock to use at the playgrounds at Eastside and Moberly Parks, and a Bongo Jungle Climber to attach to the existing poles from the former rail glider at Eastside Park.

Specifications can be obtained by contacting the Park Department at [email protected] mo.com.

Bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall through the afternoon of December 4th at 2 o’clock.

