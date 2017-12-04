Tree dedicated to Elvin Noel during Trenton Downtown Christmas activities Saturday evening

An evergreen tree was dedicated and a longtime downtown Trenton businessman was remembered during the Trenton Downtown Christmas activities Saturday evening.

Trenton Downtown Improvement Association chairman Dave Bain spoke about Elvin Noel who died last March at the age of 77.

Trenton Republican-Times publisher Wendell Lenhart, who is a Trenton Downtown Improvement Association board member, also remembered Noel.

Trenton Park Board member Gary Schuett cares for the landscaping at Sesquicentennial Park where the tree is planted.

Trenton Mayor Nick McHargue spoke about Noel and Howard’s Department Store then participated in the lighting of Sesquicentennial Park. Trenton Ministerial Alliance President Steve Merrin, pastor at Hodge Presbyterian Church said an opening prayer during the downtown Trenton Christmas activities.

Among the entertainers, Saturday evening was an Honor Choir from S.M. Rissler Elementary School in Trenton. Dave Burkeybile was the emcee for the event.

