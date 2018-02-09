Major construction projects in Northwest Missouri that MoDOT will tackle in 2018

Several construction projects are planned across Northwest Missouri during the 2018 construction season. These projects, administered by the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Northwest District, range from resurfacing to bridge reconstruction to safety improvements.

With more than 35 projects planned to begin this season, the department is making an investment of more than $64 million to infrastructure improvements throughout Northwest Missouri, including more than 300 miles of resurfacing. Some of the planned projects include:

Surface improvements on U.S. Route 71 in Nodaway and Andrew counties spanning more than 11.5 miles

Eighty-three miles of surface improvements along U.S. Route 65 from the Iowa state line to the Missouri River

Improvements on Interstate 29 including the rehabilitation of the Nodaway River bridge (southbound) and more than 30 miles of resurfacing

Resurfacing eight miles of Interstate 35 between the Iowa state line and Eagleville

More than 15 miles of resurfacing and safety improvements on several stretches of U.S. Route 36 in DeKalb and Caldwell counties, including realignment of the westbound lanes near Osborn

Several bridge replacement, rehabilitation and repair projects throughout the region including the Honey Creek Bridge on Route 13 in Daviess County, two bridges on U.S. Route 136 in Putnam County and the McGuire Creek Bridge on Route 116 in Buchanan County

“These projects represent our year-round work with our planning partners to prioritize projects and determine the best use of the taxpayers’ dollars with which we’re entrusted,” said District Engineer Don Wichern. “Not only will motorists see contractors working on these roadways throughout Northwest Missouri, but our maintenance forces will also be out there doing preventative maintenance to preserve the life of other roads and stretch the taxpayers’ monies as far as we can. We ask everyone to Buckle Up and put their Phone Down, especially in work zones, so our workers and all motorists can get home safely each day.”

A complete list of major projects MoDOT will tackle in 2018 is listed below.

Like this: Like Loading...