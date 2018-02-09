Major construction projects in Northwest Missouri that MoDOT will tackle in 2018

Several construction projects are planned across Northwest Missouri during the 2018 construction season. These projects, administered by the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Northwest District, range from resurfacing to bridge reconstruction to safety improvements.
With more than 35 projects planned to begin this season, the department is making an investment of more than $64 million to infrastructure improvements throughout Northwest Missouri, including more than 300 miles of resurfacing. Some of the planned projects include:
- Surface improvements on U.S. Route 71 in Nodaway and Andrew counties spanning more than 11.5 miles
- Eighty-three miles of surface improvements along U.S. Route 65 from the Iowa state line to the Missouri River
- Improvements on Interstate 29 including the rehabilitation of the Nodaway River bridge (southbound) and more than 30 miles of resurfacing
- Resurfacing eight miles of Interstate 35 between the Iowa state line and Eagleville
- More than 15 miles of resurfacing and safety improvements on several stretches of U.S. Route 36 in DeKalb and Caldwell counties, including realignment of the westbound lanes near Osborn
- Several bridge replacement, rehabilitation and repair projects throughout the region including the Honey Creek Bridge on Route 13 in Daviess County, two bridges on U.S. Route 136 in Putnam County and the McGuire Creek Bridge on Route 116 in Buchanan County
“These projects represent our year-round work with our planning partners to prioritize projects and determine the best use of the taxpayers’ dollars with which we’re entrusted,” said District Engineer Don Wichern. “Not only will motorists see contractors working on these roadways throughout Northwest Missouri, but our maintenance forces will also be out there doing preventative maintenance to preserve the life of other roads and stretch the taxpayers’ monies as far as we can. We ask everyone to Buckle Up and put their Phone Down, especially in work zones, so our workers and all motorists can get home safely each day.”
A complete list of major projects MoDOT will tackle in 2018 is listed below.
- Andrew Route O: Replace the bridge over the Platte River near Cosby
- Andrew and Nodaway Counties U.S. Route 71: Resurfacing from just north of Route A in Nodaway County to just south of Route B in Andrew County
- Atchison County Route 111: Replace the bridge over Mill Creek
- Buchanan County U.S. Route 169, commonly known as the Belt Highway: Sidewalk improvements at Faraon Street and U.S. Route 36
- Buchanan County U.S. Route 169, commonly known as the Belt Highway: Sidewalk improvements at the south Walmart signals, the Commons and Pickett Road and Route AC
- Carroll County Route 10: Resurface from Ray County to U.S. Route 65
- Clinton County Route 116: Replace the McGuire Creek Bridge
- Clinton County U.S. Route 169: Replace the bridge over Castile Creek
- Clinton and DeKalb counties U.S. Route 36: Pavement improvements in the eastbound lanes from east of Grindstone Creek to the Caldwell County line and in the westbound lanes from Route C to the Caldwell County line near Cameron
- Daviess County Route 13: Replace the Honey Creek Bridge
- DeKalb County U.S. Route 36: Realign the westbound lanes near Osborn
- DeKalb County U.S. Route 36: Pavement and shoulder improvements on the eastbound lanes from east of Route 31 to Route 33 north near Osborn
- Gentry County U.S. Route 136: Resurfacing from approximately one mile east of U.S. Route 169 to approximately one-half mile west of Route C
- Holt County Interstate 29: New bridge deck for the southbound bridge over the Nodaway River
- Holt County U.S. Route 59: Replace the Davis Creek Bridge near Mound City
- Linn County U.S. Route 36: Improve the shoulders on both the east and westbound lanes
- Putnam County U.S. Route 136: Replace the West Locust Creek Bridge
- Putnam County U.S. Route 136: Replace the Elm Branch Bridge