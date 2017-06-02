Swan Lake to host First Friday event this evening

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner will host its first First Fridays event of the season tonight.

Family-oriented outdoor activities will be held from 5 o’clock to 8:30.

The U. S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services from Jefferson City will release a live owl or hawk back into the wild at the Amphitheater at 7:30.

Other activities will include archery shooting, a prairie grass maze, a turtle tank, and a four leaf clover search for children ages 12 and younger.

Linda Hoover will paint caricatures of individuals or families.

An art show exhibit featuring art from area school students will be on display in the visitor center.

The Sumner American Legion and Auxiliary, as well as the Friends of Swan Lake, will serve free hotdogs, chips, and drinks.

