Street work in Chillicothe prompts closing of street

Street work has been scheduled in Chillicothe prompting the closing of 11th Street between Elm Street and Trenton Street.

M&M Utilities will be sawing and removing parts of this section of street in order to install new curb and guttering. Then the work will be completed with a new asphalt overlay. This work will take a few weeks of construction to complete.

Chillicothe street officials are asking motorists to use an alternate route while the construction is taking place. Signs will be set up. Construction workers and equipment will be at the site.

Those with questions may call Barry Arthur, Street Superintendent, City of Chillicothe at 816 724-4291.

