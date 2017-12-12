Several in arrest report from Grundy County Sheriff

Several arrests are Monday’s report from Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.

37-year-old Darrell Wayne Graham of Trenton was being returned to Grundy County from the Department of Corrections facility in Moberly. Graham is charged with child molestation in the first degree stemming from an incident in August 2013 that allegedly involved what was then a five-year-old child. Graham’s bond is $100,000 cash and he’s to appear Tuesday in Associate Division of the circuit court.

A Trenton resident, 48-year-old Rodney Wallace Cranor, was arrested on three counts of burglary at Plaza Apartments downtown Trenton. Bond is $35,000 cash. Cranor is accused of second-degree burglary counts at three different apartments between August and October. An appearance is Tuesday in the Associate Divison of the circuit court.

Laredo resident, 45-year-old Collette Sue Pittman, faces charges of drugs being involved in endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is $7,500 cash. Officials say in October, Ms. Pittman is accused of acting in a manner creating a substantial risk to a child by allegedly failing to provide adequate supervision. Her case is on the docket for tomorrow’s session of the Associate Division of circuit court.

37-year-old Stephanie Noel Myrick of Galt is charged with hindering prosecution by allegedly providing transportation and preventing apprehension of Austin Frisbie. Her bond is $10,000 cash. Two others also face hindering prosecution charges in this investigation. Arrested previously were 35-year-old Victor Tunnell of Galt and 23-year-old Monica Proctor of Trenton.

All three appear December 12 in Associate Division of court.

