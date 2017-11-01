Pray Across Missouri events to be held in area communities today through Friday

The Missouri Baptist Convention will hold Pray Across Missouri in several area counties in the next few days.

The initiative will be held at the Putnam County Courthouse in Unionville today at 1:30.

On Thursday, November 2, an event will be held at the Sullivan County Courthouse in Milan at 10:30 in the morning, the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton at 1:30 in the afternoon, and Daviess County in Gallatin at 3:30.

The event will also be held Friday, November 3 at the Caldwell County Courthouse in Kingston at 10:30 in the morning and at the Carroll County Courthouse in Carrollton at 1:30 in the afternoon.

The Missouri Baptist Convention reports that the goal of Pray Across Missouri is to engage in prayer for the transformation of lives and communities with the gospel in every county seat and to pray for all persons who serve Missourians in the public square.

