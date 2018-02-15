Northwest Medical Center of Albany to break ground on renovations

Northwest Medical Center of Albany announces it will break ground on renovations and improvements for the hospital.

A ceremony will be held Friday morning at 10:30 to officially kick off construction.

The renovation will expand the hospital’s same-day surgery, outpatient, and emergency services. President of Northwest Medical Center Jon Doolittle says a temporary covered entrance on the northwest side of the hospital will allow entrance into the building directly across the hall from the interior emergency room door. The existing entrance to the ER will be closed for most of the year.

Mosaic Life Care and the Northwest Medical Center Foundation jointly announced the renovation in August. Mosaic has committed $4,500,000 to the project, and the Foundation will provide three million dollars. Another $1,000,000 earmarked from Mosaic for new equipment, including a CT scanner, x-ray, and telemetry at the Albany hospital.

The hospital plans to begin operating under the Mosaic Life Care corporate brand once renovations are complete.

