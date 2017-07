Multiple shows will be part of the Livingston County Fair northwest of Chillicothe today.

Broiler chicken check-in goes from 8 o’clock to 8:30 this morning, and the broiler chicken show will be in the North Barn at 9 o’clock.

A dog show will be at the Expo Center on the Litton Agri Campus at 9 o’clock.

Achievement judges orientation will be at 5:30 this evening.

Fishing at Litton Pond will run from 5:30 to 8:30.

Achievement Night with the judging of 4-H and FFA exhibits starting at 6 o’clock.

