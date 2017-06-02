Missouri Attorney General Hawley releases annual vehicle stops report

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley released the newest numbers about drivers stopped, searched, and arrested in Missouri.

The 2016 report from law enforcement across the state show some disparities in racial treatment.

African-Americans and Hispanics were searched at rates above the average for all motorists who were stopped.

And accounting for their respective proportions of Missouri’s driving-age population, African-Americans were stopped at a rate 75% higher than Whites.

To address the concerns of civil rights groups, Hawley will expand the measurements to include information not just about where drivers are stopped, the public can compare the frequency of stops involving particular groups with the number of group members who actually live and drive there.

You can read the Vehicle stops report at the Missouri Attorney General’s website by clicking HERE.

Like this: Like Loading...