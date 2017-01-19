Lieutenant Rex Ross at TPD graduates from School of Police Staff and Command

A Trenton police officer recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University.

Lieutenant Rex Ross successfully completed the 22-week program held in Evanston, Illinois from June 20th to November 20th, 2016.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides 27 core blocks of upper-level college instruction and additional optional blocks for each session.

Major topics studied include leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting, and resource allocation.

Students who complete the required written exams, projects, presentations, quizzes, and a staff study paper may be awarded six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University.

The Trenton Police Department anticipates a variety of benefits for Ross due to his completion of the School of Police and Command.

Many graduates of the program go on to hold a variety of leadership positions within their agencies.

