Judge hands out prison sentences in Division One on Thursday

Numerous defendants were sentenced when they appeared Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Bret Marvin Thomas of Trenton pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle and he was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections.

Robert Andrew Brandon of Trenton was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

A Bethany resident, Christopher James Warren, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections, concurrent with a sentence in a forgery case in Harrison County. The court requests his placement in institutional treatment.

Trenton resident Jeremy Osburn admitted violations of probation. The probation was revoked and Osburn was ordered to serve a previously-imposed five-year sentence with the Department of Corrections. He was charged with distribution, delivery, or manufacture (or an attempt to do so) of a controlled substance in Grundy County.

Samuel Adams of Trenton admitted violations of probation. His probation was revoked. And he was ordered to serve a previously-imposed term of five years with the Department of Corrections. The original charge was felony assault in the second degree.

Colby Michael Weaver of Trenton pleaded guilty to charges of sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child under 15 years old; second-degree sexual abuse, aggravated offense; and a reduced charge of assault in the third degree– a misdemeanor.

For each of the two felonies, Weaver was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentences was suspended in favor of five years probation – along with special conditions. These include 170 days of shock incarceration in each case with credit given for time served in custody. He’s also to pay $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund. On the misdemeanor assault charge, Weaver was sentenced to 123 days in the county jail and given credit for time served.

Admitting to a violation of probation was Terry Michael DeLauder of Trenton.

Probation was continued with additional conditions including his successful completion of court-ordered detention sanctions. He had faced an illegal weapons charge.

A resident of Wyaconda, Joseph Abram Kincaid, pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle. A stealing charge was dismissed by the prosecution. He also admitted to a violation of probation. Kincaid was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections, execution of the sentence was suspended and Kincaid was placed on five years supervised probation.

The sentence is consecutive to a sentence given in another criminal case in Grundy County. He was ordered to make restitution of $5,929 and pay $300 to the law enforcement fund.

Gallatin resident Lynn Dean Shipley pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Shipley was placed on five years probation. The court requested a sex offender assessment and for Shipley to follow all recommendations. He also is to pay $300 to the law enforcement fund.

James Robert Anderson of Trenton pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. Imposition of sentence was suspended and Anderson was placed on probation for a five year period. He’s to pay $300 to the law enforcement fund Leisure Lake resident Donald Eugene Savage pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assault in the fourth degree—a misdemeanor. Savage was given credit for serving 17 days in the county jail. He also was ordered to pay $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Jerry Dean Reeder of Trenton pleaded guilty to two charges while a third was dismissed. A sentencing hearing is March 15th on charges of felony stealing as well as sexual misconduct, or an attempt, involving a child under 15 years of age. Reeder was permitted to post a personal recognizance bond of $15,000 with special conditions established by the circuit court.

Cainsville resident Austin Frisbie pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge and driving while intoxicated. An unlawful use of a weapon charge was dismissed.

Sentencing was deferred until February 15th while an assessment is made by the probation and parole office. Frisbie was fined $90 total when he pleaded guilty to three traffic tickets.

Gary Dale Hanes of Trenton was sentenced to 26 days in the county jail and given credit for time served when he pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge.

Like this: Like Loading...