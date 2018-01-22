Gallatin residents receiving scam phone calls involving Publishers Clearing House

It seems that North Missouri is getting more than it’s share of scam phone calls these days.

The Gallatin Police Chief is now reporting that area residents are receiving scam calls involving the Publishers Clearing House. He indicates he has received reports from two Gallatin residents that received calls wanting them to pay the taxes on a prize. When the caller was pressured for information, they simply hung up the phone.



Chief Richards is reminding folks that you can’t win a prize if you have never entered a contest and that you should never give out your personal information to anyone who contacts you. As always, Richards says if you think something is too good to be true, it probably is,

If you think you are being scammed, the Chief asks that you contact your local law enforcement agency. The phone number for the Gallatin Police Department is (660) 663-3580.

