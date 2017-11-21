Festival of Trees parade route announced

A King and Queen have been announced for Friday’s 10th annual Festival of Trees events in Trenton.

Organizers report the festival queen is Karen Rice and the festival king is Dylan Linthacum. Both were selected in a drawing.

The Trenton Festival of Trees will start Friday with a parade which leavesEastside Park at 4:30 that afternoon.

Brenda Thorne says entries for the parade are still being accepted.

The King and Queen will be among entries leading the Christmas parade on Friday with Santa on a fire truck. The parade route has entries leaving Eastside Park at 4:30 travel on 10th street, Oklahoma Avenue, 17th street, Normal, and the rock barn. As of Monday morning, there were nearly 20 entries.

From 5 to 7 o’clock, the Rock Barn will be open to view decorated trees, wreaths, and other Christmas items that are to be sold at auction at 7 o’clock. Entertainment also is scheduled during the two hour period as well as other festivities for children and adults.

Proceeds from Festival of Trees will go to the Gifted Disability Group and the Trenton Heroes organization. Contacts for information, to make a donation, or volunteer to help are Brenda Thorne at 660-654-0218 or Judie Leininger at 660-359-5123.

