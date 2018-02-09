Essay winners announced by Trenton Elks Lodge

Winners have been announced in an essay contest judged by members of the Trenton Elks Lodge number 801.

This year’s theme was “Why Are Veterans Our Heroes.”

Local winners, according to the Elks Lodge, from fifth and sixth grade are 1st place Treah Swank from fifth grade at Trenton; 2nd place to Tony Ibarra: he’s a sixth grader at Spickard; and 3rd place to Asher Wilson, a fifth-grade student at Spickard.

In the seventh and eighth-grade essay competition, Fletcher Christy from the Grundy R-5 eighth grade won 2nd place.

The winning essays advance to district judging.

