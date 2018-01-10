Dollar General recalls Clover Valley iced oatmeal cookies over undeclared milk and tree nuts

Dollar General Corporation announced a voluntary recall of its 12-ounce packages of Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookies with lot # L46217 30 with a best-by date of August 18, 2018, over concerns of undeclared milk and tree nuts.

Consumers with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products due to a possible health risk or serious allergic reaction. No illnesses or reactions have been reported at this time.

Dollar General initially learned of a potential issue based upon information received from a store level employee. The Company promptly contacted the product’s manufacturer who confirmed a production facility labeling error in which Clover Valley® Coconut Macaroons were inadvertently placed in Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookie packaging. Dollar General then contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the voluntary product recall.

Like this: Like Loading...