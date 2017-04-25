Chillicothe to host 2018 Fire Fighters Association of Missouri state convention

Chillicothe will host the 2018 State Convention of the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri.

The decision was announced at the end of the 2017 convention which was held this past weekend in Sedalia. At the convention, Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright and Tourism Director Amy Supple made a presentation inviting the organization to hold their event in Chillicothe.

“After a unanimous vote of our membership, we are excited to announce that FFAM will be in Chillicothe in 2018,” said President, Chief Ken Hoover. “Chillicothe is a great community and we expect to have a great convention.”

The event could bring 400-500 people to Chillicothe over the three-day period of May 4-6, 2018. A planning committee has already been formed to plan and execute the three-day convention which includes business meetings, educational classes, a firefighting competition and social events.

“I am excited that the largest firefighter organization in the state has chosen Chillicothe for their 2018 Convention,” said Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright who is a long-time member of FFAM and played a key role in securing the bid.

