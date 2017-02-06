Chillicothe Fire responds to two Sunday afternoon calls

The Chillicothe Fire Department worked blazes at two separate locations on Sunday afternoon.

The first call came in for a trash fire near Chula, where a fire at 12266 LIV Road 216 had gotten out of control and burned less than one acre. The fire was at the address of Josh and Ruth Matthews. When the Chillicothe Fire Department arrived with a brush truck, the Chula Fire Department also was in the process of coming to the scene, bringing three brush trucks.

The Chillicothe Fire Department also went to 1321 Jackson Street in Chillicothe, where a cooker was on fire. The occupant was listed as Chad Snyder. Chillicothe Police had used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and placed a metal pan over the grease. Water was used to cool the deck where hot grease from the cooker was observed.

