Chillicothe City Council approves employment of police officers

The Chillicothe City Council approved the official employment of three police officers during an executive session Tuesday evening.

The three police officers are Whitney Murdock of Carrollton, Eric Menconi of Chillicothe, and Mathew McCurry of Brookfield.

Murdock has been a sergeant with the Carrollton Police Department.

Menconi is a juvenile officer in Chillicothe.

McCurry is a recent Police Academy graduate.

Murdock and Menconi will start with the Chillicothe Police Department in two weeks, while McCurry began duty Thursday.

The council also gave a tentative approval of the employment of two street department employees pending results from physicals.

They would replace employees who left the department for a new job or retired.

