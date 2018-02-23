Chillicothe attorney to run for Division 2 Circuit Judge

A Chillicothe attorney has announced his campaign to run for Division 2 Circuit Judge in the 43rd Judicial Circuit Court.

Ryan Horsman received his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri-Columbia and attended law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

He has served as a prosecutor in the offices of the Missouri Attorney General and received the 2017 Prosecutor of the Year by the Professional Fire and Fraud Investigators Association. Horsman maintains a civil law practice at the Chapman and Cowherd Law Firm in Chillicothe and serves as the prosecuting attorney in Mercer County.

Horsman says he has dedicated his professional career to protecting Missouri families and values, which includes advocating for the rights of those who may not be able to advocate for themselves in the courtroom. He adds that he is fully prepared to serve the citizens of the 43rd Circuit as a judge.

The 43rd Circuit includes Livingston, Daviess, Caldwell, Clinton, and Dekalb counties.

