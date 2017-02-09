Boater safety certification courses to be held in March

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will offer two boater safety certification courses in northern Missouri next month.

Troop H Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald reports one course will be at the Troop H Headquarters in Saint Joseph Saturday, March 25 from 9 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening.

Troop B Commanding Officer Captain James Wilt reports another course will be at the Long Branch Lake Corps of Engineers Visitor Center in Macon Saturday, March 25 from 9 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Missouri law requires people born after January 1, 1984, to carry a boater safety education certification card as well as a picture identification anytime they operate a vessel, including personal watercraft, on lakes.

Seating for the training will be limited.

Individuals wanting to take the course must preregister online by clicking on the Boat Safety Education & Certification link under the Training tab on the left side of the page.

McDonald notes the link will also provide an announcement on the day of the course if it is canceled.

Wilt encourages participants to bring a snack or sack lunch to the training.

Participants who successfully pass the course will be able to order a boater safety certification card for $15.

Call Sergeant Chris Wilson at 816-387-2345 for more information about the course in Saint Joseph.

Call Corporal Darren Mueller at 660-385-2132 for more information about the course in Macon.

Like this: Like Loading...