Audio: North 65 Center in Trenton serves meals fit for a King

The North 65 Center in Trenton serves a hot lunch for everyone on weekdays, and while the center is much more to the community than a place for people to eat, meals area huge part of the center.

Administrator Sarah Maloney says meals are served from 11 o’clock in the morning to 12:30 in the afternoon.

Maloney describes a typical meal served at the North 65 Center.

Maloney says chef salads are available each day as an alternative and adds that cooks can also accommodate meals for diabetics and individuals on blood thinners.

Maloney says menus are provided the last week of the month at the center and can also be viewed on the center’s Facebook page.

