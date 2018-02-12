Audio: Moberly Plans to Dedicate Museum for General Omar Bradley on Monday

A northern Missouri community plans to hold a ceremony today (Monday) to honor their town’s favorite son, who was America’s last five-star general.

Brian Hauswirth has the story.

General Omar Bradley was born in poverty in northern Missouri’s Randolph County. He graduated from Moberly High School in 1910. Bradley commanded the First U.S. Army during the Normandy invasion in World War II and was the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Today (Monday) would have been Bradley’s 125th birthday. Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and members of the community will gather today at 11 am at the Moberly Library to dedicate a new museum in Bradley’s honor.

(Image Credit: Wikipedia)

Like this: Like Loading...