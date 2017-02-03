Audio: “Barefoot in the Park” performance set for February 12 in Chillicothe

“Barefoot in the Park” is the name of a Neil Simon play that was produced on Broadway 50 years ago.

The Montana Repertory Theatre will present this play in Chillicothe on February 12 beginning at 3 o’clock at the Gary Dickenson Performing Arts Center.

Mary Lou VanDeventer is the director for the Chillicothe Area Arts Council and commented on the well-known play:

Mary Lou VanDeventer

Promotional information says the Neil Simon play explores love, relationships, marriage, and family; the pangs of loss and the joys of reunion.

The Montana Repertory Theatre, which is observing its 50th anniversary this year, has begun a nationwide tour for the play “Barefoot in the Park.” The Chillicothe presentation is the closest performance for this area.

Tickets for the public cost $20 a person; $10 for a student. Those with a Chillicothe Arts Council season membership will be admitted free of charge to Barefoot in the Park Sunday February 12.

