Annual Lions All-Star Basketball Classic set for June 3rd at Ketcham Center

The 9th Annual District 26-M4 Lions All-Star Basketball Classic will be at the Ketcham Center at North Central Missouri College in Trenton Saturday, June 3rd.

There will be eight games starting at 9:00 a.m. with the last game starting at approximately 7:30 p.m. Admission to the games is $6.00 with spectators able to leave and re-enter throughout the day.

Featured will be over 80 senior basketball players from across northwest and north central Missouri. Many of these area athletes will be playing their final high school basketball game in a venue where they can be seen by supporters who have watched them play throughout their high school careers.

The games are organized by a committee of Lions Club members from northwest and north central Missouri. The games are financed by the selling of ads in the program book, ticket sales, and donations. All proceeds from the games are used by individual Lions Clubs in northwest and north central Missouri for scholarships that will be awarded to seniors graduating in 2018.

On Friday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m., the Ketcham Center will be the site of a banquet honoring the Lions all-star players. The speaker will be Mike Arbuckle, a Trenton native who is an executive with the Kansas City Royals.

Tickets for the banquet are $15 each and can be ordered by calling 660-853-9655 or by sending email [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...