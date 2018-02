Earlier this month the Chillicothe FFA held their annual Bowling Party at the Fast Lane in Chillicothe.

FFA members have been busy during the school year with classes and events, and this party represented a reward for members as well as a time for fellowship.

There were approximately 73 FFA members present.

BEST BOWLERS – Hunter Horton (second place bowler), Jylian Davis (first place bowler)

