Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation virtual charity auction a success

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation’s second annual virtual charity auction ended on Monday, May 16. The event raised nearly $3,500. There were 88 bidders, 49 different winning bidders, and a total of 108 items in the auction.

“We’re so grateful to the community and hospital employees for their support, both in terms of donations for the event, and also for bidding on items,” said David Bain, Foundation Development Officer, Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation. “Those proceeds will support the hospital’s Oncology Nurse Navigator Program, which offers free services to local oncology patients, and the Foundation’s general fund, which supports Wright Memorial Hospital in a variety of ways.”

The auction was hosted in partnership with local auctioneer Michael Witten, and MW Auctions.

The mission of the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation is to promote, advance, encourage, assist, and support the growth, development, and operation of Wright Memorial Hospital.