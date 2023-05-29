Women in Nature to host educational event at Thousand Hills State Park

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Women in Nature will host a full-day experience Saturday, June 10, at Thousand Hills State Park for ladies 10 years old and up. The event will be held in the park’s special-use area from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and consist of an abundance of outdoor activities taught solely by women. All experience levels are welcome to attend. Attendees are required to bring their own lunch.

Activities scheduled are:

Archery/Atlatl: Archery is a time-honored sport that is growing in popularity. This course combines traditional archery with an introduction to atlatl throwing. These activities are not only good fun but good exercise, and now you can learn how they’re done. This course will cover safety, ethics, shooting techniques, and equipment selection. Participants will receive personal instruction and adequate time to practice what they learn.

Introduction to Fire-Starting: Do you have burning questions about all things fire? Do the historical and practical uses of fire spark your interest? Join us for a program that will explore these topics while providing hands-on practice. Learn how to make a spark using flint and steel, what types of tinder and kindling work best, how to build an effective log fire structure, and more. Participants will leave with the knowledge and confidence to safely build, control and extinguish campfires.

Kayaking: Learn the basics of flatwater kayaking, including equipment, entry and exit techniques, strokes, safety, water, and wind. By the end of the class, you’ll feel more comfortable on the water, better understand the safety risks around you, and have more fun. Participants will have time to practice and explore.

Nature’s Bounty Hike: Take a hike to learn about the ways plants and trees have been used in the past. The discussion will include wild edibles, medicinal plants, and trees used for construction materials on this slow-paced hike.

Registration is $20 and there is a maximum of 40 participants. Participants can register online at this link. Enter the event date in the Choose Date box. The classes that are currently open for registration will pop up. Registration closes five weeks after the registration open date.

All slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. If a class is full, you will have the option to register for the waitlist. If you register for the waitlist and a spot becomes available, you will be contacted to get registered if you are still interested. All cancellations will need to be completed by phone or email.

If you have any questions, please contact Taylor Ratcliff or Jessica Doleh with Missouri State Parks at [email protected] or [email protected].

Weather permitting, the events will be held at Thousand Hills State Park, 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville. For more information, call 660-665-6995 or watch the Thousand Hills State Park Facebook page for cancellations, location changes, and other park information.

