Chillicothe Police apprehend suspects involved in multiple vehicle crashes

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department took suspects into custody on May 28th after vehicle crashes.

Sergeant Cody Dysart reports one person was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage, and resisting arrest. The individual was taken to the Chillicothe Police Department for further questioning and then taken to the Caldwell County Jail pending charges.

Dysart says officers responded to the 400 block of Elm Street to a suspect banging on the door of a residence. Officers identified the person and found he or she was wanted for questioning in a prior ongoing investigation. Officers also determined the person was intoxicated and had reportedly just left the scene of a vehicle accident before officers arrived.

Another person was arrested after a vehicle crashed near Mohawk and Litton roads. That person was said to have no apparent injuries and was brought to the police department. Charges are pending.

Dysart reports officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mohawk in the afternoon when the other vehicle passed by at a high speed. He says another officer tried to stop that vehicle, but before the officer caught up to the vehicle, it crashed.

Related