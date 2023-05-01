Numerous schools in north Missouri approved for funds under newly-created School Safety Grant Program

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Numerous schools from our area have been approved for grants ranging from $24,000 up to $200,000 to improve safety and security. Governor Mike Parson announced 169 school districts and charter schools receive grants from the newly-created School Safety Grant Program.

The list, provided by the Governor’s office, shows grants of $200,000 to the Chillicothe School District, $150,000 to Trenton R-9 School District, and $100,000 each to Marceline, Stanberry, and Albany. An $85,000 grant goes to Maysville.

Among those from this area earmarked for $50,000, grants include Pleasant View R-6 in Trenton, Laredo, Meadville, Southwest R-1 of Ludlow, Tina Avalon, Braymer, New York, Winston, Cainsville, Ridgeway, Green City, and Adair County R-1 in Novinger.

Other schools are $49,800 to Gilman City, $48,800 to Cowgill, and $24,950 for the Spickard School District.

The grants support school safety improvements, including physical security upgrades and associated technology in school facilities (e.g., door locks, monitoring systems), bleeding control kits, and automatic external defibrillators.

The $20 million grant was part of Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 early supplemental budget request. Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal includes an additional $50 million for the program if approved by the General Assembly.

The complete list of schools receiving funding through the School Safety Grant Program is available at this link.

