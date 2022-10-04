USDA announces October 2022 lending rates for agricultural producers

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced loan interest rates for October 2022, which are effective Oct. 3, 2022. USDA’s Farm Service Agency loans provide important access to capital to help agricultural producers start or expand their farming operations, purchase equipment, and storage structures, or meet cash flow needs.

Operating, Ownership, and Emergency Loans

FSA offers farm ownership and operating loans with favorable interest rates and terms to help eligible agricultural producers, whether multi-generational, long-time, or new to the industry, obtain financing needed to start, expand or maintain a family agricultural operation. FSA also offers emergency loans to help producers recover from production and physical losses due to drought, flooding, other natural disasters, or quarantine. For many loan options, FSA sets aside funding for underserved producers, including veterans, beginning, women, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian, Black or African American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and Hispanic farmers and ranchers

Interest rates for Operating and Ownership loans for October 2022 are as follows:

FSA also offers guaranteed loans through commercial lenders at rates set by those lenders.

You can find out which of these loans may be right for you by using our Farm Loan Discovery Tool (also available in Spanish).

Commodity and Storage Facility Loans

Additionally, FSA provides low-interest financing to producers to build or upgrade on-farm storage facilities and purchase handling equipment and loans that provide interim financing to help producers meet cash flow needs without having to sell their commodities when market prices are low. Funds for these loans are provided through the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) and are administered by FSA.