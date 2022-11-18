Two men from Missouri indicted on murder-for-hire charges in connection with fatal shooting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two men from Missouri were indicted on murder-for-hire charges Wednesday in connection with the April fatal shooting of a man in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey, 32, were indicted on one count each of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire. The indictment says their conspiracy resulted in the death of Titus Armstead on April 21, 2022. The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of $332,000 seized as part of the investigation.

A motion seeking to have Bradley held in jail until trial says he was not present at Armstead’s murder but arranged for him to travel from New Jersey to St. Louis and bought his airline tickets. Bradley arranged for the murder to cover up the robbery of several million dollars worth of cocaine and drug proceeds, the motion says.

Lindsey picked Armstead up from the airport and took him to Penrose Park in St. Louis, where he was killed, Lindsey’s detention motion says. Lindsey then photographed Armstead’s body to provide proof of his death to Bradley, it says.

If convicted, the men face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Lindsey and another man, Jerome Williams, were already facing a May indictment on a charge of destruction of evidence to obstruct a federal investigation. That indictment accuses them of destroying a Social Security card and a cell phone on April 21.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charge and their cases are pending.

Charges set forth in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.



The case was investigated by the FBI and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Angie Danis and Nathan Chapman are prosecuting the case.