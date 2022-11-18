Missouri man pleads guilty to bank robbery while wearing ankle monitor, faces 20 years in prison

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man who was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor at the time of the offense pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a Bank of America branch in Springfield last summer.

Michael C. Loyd, 30, of Springfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of bank robbery.

By pleading guilty, Loyd admitted he stole $754 from Bank of America at 633 W. Kearney in Springfield on July 20, 2022. Loyd approached a bank teller and handed her a note that stated, “Give Your Money Now. Don’t Say Anything. I Have A Partner Outside.” After the teller handed him the cash in her drawer, Loyd left the bank and drove away in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

A few minutes later, investigators received a tip that Loyd may be the bank robber and that he was currently at Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park, where the truck’s owner lived. Law enforcement officers surrounded the residence and began calling out occupants of the residence.

Investigators compared a previous booking photo of Loyd to the surveillance photos from the bank. Investigators also learned that Loyd was on ankle monitoring as part of his state probation. LBS Monitoring confirmed that their tracking data indicated Loyd’s ankle monitor was inside the Bank of America at the time of the robbery.

Loyd surrendered to law enforcement and admitted to robbing the bank. He told investigators that, as he was driving away from the bank, he saw patrol cars with their lights activated driving in the direction of the bank. He became scared and started throwing money out the window of the truck. Loyd didn’t know how much of the money he disposed of, because he didn’t know how much money he had stolen.

Under federal statutes, Loyd is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.