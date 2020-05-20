Trenton Utility Committee reviews financial reports

While no action was taken, reports were heard and financials were reviewed at last evenings’ meeting of the committee that oversees Trenton Municipal Utilities.

With the end of the fiscal year on April 30th, it was noted Trenton Municipal experienced a $2,585,525 reduction in cash and investments during the one year period when compared to April 30, 2019.

The current fiscal year began with TMU overall having a total in checking and money market funds plus investments of $10,768,879. For the most recent fiscal year, the electric department has $60,000 less in funds; the water department had a gain of 4,542, and the wastewater fund had a drop of $530,000. Net revenues for April also were down in each department.

One major project looming for the future will be an upgrade to aging clarifiers described as original at the water treatment plant. Information also was shared about a sinkhole that developed at the north end of the walking trail. City officials will be evaluating repairs there.

TMU Comptroller Rosetta Marsh reported there were 14 disconnects this week for non-payment of bills even after the extra notice was extended. However, two customers came to the city hall on Tuesday and made payment once their disconnects occurred. She noted many delinquent customers have paid up, or portions of what they owed, or agreed to arrangements to do so.

The city council last month had approved a plan in light of the economic situation due to COVID-19, to work with customers to get past due bills paid.

