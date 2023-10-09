Texas man gets hefty sentence after selling controlled substances via Facebook

A 38-year-old man has been ordered to federal prison for drug trafficking and weapons charges, announced Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux of the Houston Division and U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Raul Cedillo Jr. pleaded guilty on Jan. 3, 2022, to possessing meth with intent to distribute and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales has now ordered Cedillo to serve 154 months (12.8 years) in prison, immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

The investigation began after law enforcement saw several posts on his personal Facebook page that appeared to be advertising various controlled substances for sale, complete with photographs of Cedillo’s “inventory.” The posts included prices for meth by quantity, such as “$55 balls, $80 quarters, $150 half, $275 ounce.”

The Facebook posts led to the September 2021 search of Cedillo’s apartment where law enforcement seized approximately three kilograms of meth, 1.3 kilograms of pills, six firearms, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Cedillo will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Corpus Christi Police Department conducted this Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.