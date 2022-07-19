Students from Trenton and Bethany participate in Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kayden Jones of Bethany and Serenity Marsh of Trenton were among the ninety-five high school students from across Missouri who participated in the Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE (Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience) program. The conference was held July 13-15, 2022 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jefferson City. They were sponsored by Grundy Electric Cooperative, Trenton.

Each year in July, these three days provide high school students opportunities to learn first-hand what it is like to be involved in politics, the cooperative form of business, and being a leader. The program included nationally known speakers and time at the Missouri State Capitol learning how a bill goes through the process to become a law. To learn more about electric cooperatives, the group was divided up into teams that competed in various events like the “build a cooperative” game. Another highlight was hearing from the Rachel’s Challenge Organization. Rachel’s family and friends speak to youth around the world about Rachel’s legacy of being a positive role model to everyone she met in life. Students also toured the Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, MO, and saw a live powerline demonstration as well as several electric vehicles at the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperative headquarters.

The CYCLE program is in its 19th year and is a recipient of the National Community Youth Service award for the top youth program among all electric cooperatives in the country.

Kayden is the son of Nicole and Shane Jones of Bethany. He attends South Harrison High School. Serenity is the daughter of Doug and Rosetta Marsh of Trenton. She attends Trenton R-IX High School.