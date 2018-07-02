Rotary district officers to be installed at event in Chillicothe

Installation of district officers for Rotary Club District Number 6040 is scheduled for Sunday, July 8th in Chillicothe.

The event will feature the installation of Chillicothe resident Julie McCoy as the District Governor of Rotary. Chillicothe Rotary Club officers for the 2018-19 program year also will be installed at the Sunday evening event.

The event on Sunday will be held at the Chillicothe Country Club at 1900 Washington Street. The schedule includes a 5 o’clock, wine-tasting from Black Silo Winery of Trenton, dinner at 6 o’clock and the installation of officers to follow. The cost is $20.00t per person and is payable at the door Sunday. The emcee for the event will be Larry Lunsford from a Kansas City area Rotary club.

Club members who wish to register may contact Julie McCoy in Chillicothe so organizers can have a more accurate count for the meal. McCoy’s phone number is 660-752-3128 or she may be reached by email at [email protected]

