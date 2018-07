A teenager from Norborne was injured Sunday afternoon when the car she was driving ran off Highway 10 in Carroll County and came to a stop in a soybean field.

Nineteen-year-old Candice Brock received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton.

Brock was wearing her seat belt and minor damage was noted to the car in the 3:25 Sunday accident.

