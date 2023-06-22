Registered sex offender, who owns flower store in Missouri, indicted for possessing and distributing child porn

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri business owner who is a registered sex offender has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing and distributing child pornography over the Internet.

Lance M. Berry, 36, Lawson, Mo., was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 20.

Berry, the owner of Expressions of Love Floral & Gifts in Lawson, has a prior Ray County, Mo., conviction for deviate sexual assault, which requires him to register as a sex offender.

The federal indictment charges Berry with one count of distributing child pornography over the Internet on June 1, 2022, and with one count of possessing child pornography on June 17, 2022.

Berry was arrested at his business on June 17, 2022, by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers. Berry struggled with troopers when they seized his cell phone and troopers were forced to spray him with pepper spray before placing him in handcuffs.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth W. Borgnino. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI.

