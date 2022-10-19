Piston Automotive to expand in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Piston Automotive, a subsidiary of the Piston Group and the world’s largest automotive assembly supplier, announced today it will open a facility in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs. The company’s new location will increase Piston Automotive’s capacity for producing a variety of components for automotive manufacturers.

“We’re excited Piston Automotive is expanding and look forward to its contributions to our state’s automotive sector,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As the home of a thriving General Motors facility, Wentzville is already a leading hub for automotive manufacturing. Piston Automotive’s new location will bring even more jobs and further strengthen Missouri’s leading manufacturing industry.”

Piston Automotive is a leading assembler of complex modules for automotive interior, exterior, electrification, powertrain, and chassis, with revenue exceeding $2 billion and more than 1,000 employees. With headquarters located in Redford, Michigan, the company has strategic proximity to the nation’s major automotive manufacturing centers, serving both North America and Europe. The company was recently awarded a contract with General Motors to assemble front struts, cooling modules, rear suspensions, center consoles, brake corners, and headliners for the GM Colorado and Canyon trucks. General Motors Wentzville Assembly is located just 2 miles from the site of Piston Automotive’s new location.

“We are thrilled to be opening a second facility in the great state of Missouri and building our new team from the Wentzville community,” said Bob Holloway, President of Piston Automotive. “Our new Wentzville location is an exciting strategic milestone in our organization that provides a solid foundation to successfully launch our new General Motors products and support our growth at Piston Automotive.”

“Piston Automotive is a welcome addition to Wentzville,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This facility will provide valuable support for the manufacturing of Missouri-made vehicles. We’re grateful for the impact this investment will have and the opportunities it provides to help Missourians prosper.”

“Greater St. Louis, Inc. is proud to welcome Piston Automotive to the St. Louis metro, where their investment will strengthen and enhance our advanced manufacturing sector, a vital growth industry for our region,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “The company’s investment in Wentzville will complement established manufacturers — like General Motors — creating good-paying jobs, driving inclusive economic growth, and benefitting our region for years to come.”

“Located at the crossroads of the nation, Wentzville offers an optimal location, amenities, and services for businesses to call home,” said Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione. “We are so excited that Piston Automotive has decided to grow its company with new operations in Wentzville. An engaged community coupled with visionary city leadership has made Wentzville the fastest-growing city in the state for more than 20 years. Bringing in new companies like Piston and new jobs is key to continuing Wentzville’s proactively managed growth. Welcome to Wentzville, Piston Automotive!”

For this expansion, Piston Automotive used the Missouri Works program, To learn more about Piston Automotive, visit the Piston Automotive website.