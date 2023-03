Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on a pickup truck reported as stolen from Chillicothe overnight.

The pickup is described as a 2014 Ford F-150 XLT with a chrome package. It is red and has a Chiefs logo on the back window. A post on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Facebook page describes the pickup in more detail.

Anyone who has information on the vehicle is asked to call local law enforcement.





