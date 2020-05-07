One dead in single-vehicle crash in Nodaway County; driver arrested on DWI

The driver was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a passenger was killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident in rural Nodaway County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Neil Minor of Tarkio was ejected from the overturning car and died at the scene of the crash three miles west of Maryville.

Minor was a passenger in a car driven by 31-year-old Elizabeth Merriett of Tarkio who was flown by a Lifepoint Medical Helicopter to University of Kansas Medical Center with serious injuries

Investigators said the eastbound car traveled off the opposite side of Highway 46, struck a utility pole, and overturned multiple times. The car came to rest upside down off the north side of Highway 46 and was demolished.

Elizabeth Merriett has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was released for medical treatment.

Assisting the Highway Patrol were troopers from the major crash investigation unit, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Tarkio Police, Nodaway County Ambulance, and the Maryville Fire Department.

Neither occupant was using a seat belt according to the report.

