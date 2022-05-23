Obituary & Services:  Julie Elizabeth Willhite

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Julie Elizabeth Willhite, 51, Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home in Bethany, Missouri. She was born October 13, 1970, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Gerald and Kay (Ragsdale) Parker.

After graduation from South Harrison High School, Julie attended college at Missouri Western State College majoring in Elementary Education. There she took pleasure in playing softball and basketball. Julie taught at several schools including Winston, Salisbury, St. Joseph Christian, and North Harrison in Eagleville.

On December 13, 1992, she married Todd Willhite in Bethany, MO. He survives of the home.

Julie was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and attended church at Blue Ridge Church. Because of her love of the Lord, she enjoyed hosting weekly Bible Studies in her home.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bertha and Duane Parker and Thomas and Opal Ragsdale.

In addition to her husband, Todd, she is also survived by her daughter, Sarah Willhite (Michael Draper), Branson, MO; two sons, Michael Willhite, St. Joseph, MO, and Steven Willhite, Bethany, MO; her parents, Gerald and Kay Parker, Bethany, MO; two brothers, Greg Parker, Morengo, IA and Jeff (Janice) Parker, Nebraska City, NE; mother-in-law, Lavonne Osborn, Bethany, MO; brother-in-law, Trent (Mindy) Willhite, Bethany, MO; sisters-in-law, Joni (Beau) Bennett, Harrison, AR, and Monica Gautney, Colleyville, TX and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Blue Ridge Church, Blue Ridge, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to the Julie Willhite Memorial Fund to be designated later in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.