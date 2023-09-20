Obituary & Services: Ann Brinser

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Mrs. Ann Brinser, 84, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died at 9:31 p.m., Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Missouri.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Dockery Chapel Church, southwest of Trenton, Missouri. The burial of cremains will take place at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation is scheduled for Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Trenton R-9 School District music department and can be left with Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mrs. Brinser was born on December 19, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri, the daughter of Leo C. and Hazel Roberts Lowrey. She was a member of Dockery Chapel Church.

On August 20, 1961, she married Billy Joe Brinser in Trenton, Missouri.

She is survived by her husband, Bill, of the home; one son, Robert Brinser and wife Kathy of Liberty, Missouri; two brothers, Mike Lowrey, and wife Cathy, and Stan Lowrey and wife Diane, both of Trenton, Missouri; four grandchildren, Courtney Klepper and husband Michael of Liberty, Missouri, Christian Brinser and wife Alexa, Justin Brinser and fiancée Michelle of Trenton, Missouri, and Hannah Wentz and husband Lee of Tucson, Arizona; as well as five great-grandchildren: Chase, Austin, Nash, Brooks, and Luke.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Gary Brinser and Joe Brinser, and one brother, Leo C. Lowrey, Jr.

