Obituary: Lois Lucille (Hill) Cooke

Lois Cooke, 92, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, after a brief illness.

Lois Lucille (Hill) Cooke was born in rural Unionville, Missouri, on July 21, 1930, to Floyd and Myrtle (Steele) Hill. Lois was raised in Unionville and later moved to Kansas City, Missouri. She worked at the Forum Cafeteria in Kansas City, Missouri, where she met George Cooke. Lois and George were married on June 18, 1966, and celebrated 43 years of marriage before his passing in May 2010. Lois later worked for Hallmark and retired from there after 25 years. While Lois and George had no children of their own, they enjoyed spending time with their nieces and nephews and church family and treated them as if they were their own.

Lois and George attended the Baptist Ivanhoe Park Christian Church in Kansas City, and later, Cross Pointe Church and were very involved. They were even able to visit Jerusalem with their church family and friends. Lois was a prayer warrior who practiced her faith daily and tried to tell anyone she met about her loving Lord and Savior. She was always patient and kind to those around her as well as those she had never met. She strongly believed in missionary work and supported many different missionaries, families, and causes through prayer, and sometimes financially, throughout her life.

After George’s passing as well as her sister, Marilyn’s, Lois returned to Unionville, Missouri, and attended Calvary Fellowship Church when she was able. Lois spent the last few years of her life as a resident of the Putnam County Care Center.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, George Cooke, her parents, one sister, Julia Marilyn Elliott; her brothers, Albert Lee Hill, Hugh Edward Hill, Clifford Hill, Max Hill, George Raymond Hill; her brothers-in-law, Frank Elliott and Richard Levardsen; her sisters-in-law, Colleen Hill and Lois Hill; and a nephew, Dwight Hill.

Lois is survived by a sister, Sarah Lou Lavardsen of Houston, Texas; a brother, Richard (Joyce) Hill of Unionville, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Gertrude Hill of Grandview, Missouri, and Letha Hill of Ottumwa, Iowa, and several nieces and nephews.

Lois’ family will celebrate her life at a later date. Arrangements were made with Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, call 660-947-2200 for additional information.

