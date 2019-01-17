North Mercer Board of Education approves calendar for 2019-2020

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved the calendar for next school year at a meeting Monday evening.

The start date will be August 9th for teachers and August 14th for students. The last day for the 2019-2020 school year will be May 8th.

The board approved the installment of a new heating unit with Foster Heating and Cooling of Chillicothe doing the installation. The cost is $10,907.

Greg Frost was approved as the English Language Learners Coordinator and Terry Bomgardner as the Migrant Education Director. Cody Scroggie was approved to serve as an assistant baseball coach.

The February board meeting was moved to the evening of February 13th at 6 o’clock due to an away basketball game during the regularly scheduled time.

During an executive session, the board voted to offer Superintendent Dan Owens a three-year contract with the salary to be determined at a later date.