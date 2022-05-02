North Central Missouri College Trap Shooting Sports Club wraps up spring season

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Shooting Sports Club at North Central Missouri College wrapped up its spring season on April 27, 2022, by hosting a trap shoot competition at the Trenton Trap & Skeet Range. State Fair Community College’s Trapshooting Team brought seven participants to the contest. The event consisted of 75 targets from the 16-yard line, 25 targets based on the shooter’s handicapped score, and an overall total hit.

NCMC’s top five shooters had a total of 431/500 while State Fair’s top five shooters had a total score of 426/500. NCMC’s top shooter was Justin Pinnell with 88/100. State Fair had two shooters with top individual scores of 94/100 each.

“The weather finally cooperated and there were several perfect 25 rounds from shooters on both clubs. It was a fun event to end our spring season,” stated Jason Helton, co-advisor of the NCMC Shooting Sports Club. “We want to thank Dick Thompson and all the members of the Trenton Trap & Skeet Range for their help throughout the spring and for helping us host this event.”

Jason Helton and Rustin Jumps are co-advisors of the club. To learn more about NCMC’s Shooting Sports Club, visit the NCMC website or contact Jason Helton or Rustin Jumps at 660-359-3948.