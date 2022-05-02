North Central Missouri College Trap Shooting Sports Club wraps up spring season

Local News May 2, 2022 KTTN News
Photo (L to R) Eli Henke, Morgan Anderson, Jamie Mathis, Bryce Wolf, Chase Neptune, Kidridge Griffin, Justin Pinnell, and Libby Endicott
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Shooting Sports Club at North Central Missouri College wrapped up its spring season on April 27, 2022, by hosting a trap shoot competition at the Trenton Trap & Skeet Range. State Fair Community College’s Trapshooting Team brought seven participants to the contest. The event consisted of 75 targets from the 16-yard line, 25 targets based on the shooter’s handicapped score, and an overall total hit.

NCMC’s top five shooters had a total of 431/500 while State Fair’s top five shooters had a total score of 426/500. NCMC’s top shooter was Justin Pinnell with 88/100. State Fair had two shooters with top individual scores of 94/100 each.

“The weather finally cooperated and there were several perfect 25 rounds from shooters on both clubs. It was a fun event to end our spring season,” stated Jason Helton, co-advisor of the NCMC Shooting Sports Club. “We want to thank Dick Thompson and all the members of the Trenton Trap & Skeet Range for their help throughout the spring and for helping us host this event.”

Jason Helton and Rustin Jumps are co-advisors of the club. To learn more about NCMC’s Shooting Sports Club, visit the NCMC website or contact Jason Helton or Rustin Jumps at 660-359-3948.

 

Photo (L to R) Eli Henke, Morgan Anderson, Jamie Mathis, Bryce Wolf, Chase Neptune, Kidridge Griffin, Justin Pinnell, and Libby Endicott
Photo (L to R) Eli Henke, Morgan Anderson, Jamie Mathis, Bryce Wolf, Chase Neptune, Kidridge Griffin, Justin Pinnell, and Libby Endicott
Post Views: 59
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.