More details announced for Festival of Trees event in Trenton

Plans continue for the Festival of Trees scheduled November 29, 2019, at the Red Barn venue in southeast Trenton.

Activities include the Christmas parade at 4:30; viewing of decorated trees and other donations from 5 to 7 o’clock; and the public auction at 7.

During the 5 to 7 o’clock period, activities include decorating of Santa plates; face painting; a caramel apple stand; making of gingerbread houses; free carriage rides with David Kurtz and John Shannon photography with Santa. Food will include pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, and desserts.

The King and Queen for the event are Zac Allen and Tabby Glenn. The auctioneer will be Scott Roy.

Many entries have signed up for the Christmas Parade on November 29th. But there’s room for more.

Entertainment so far includes Tim Cason, Hannah Patterson, Connie Olmstead, Mari Atup, Toni Allen, the THS flag corps, Laredo Tiger Cubs, and the Superstars dance studio is to have three teams perform.

Many individuals and groups are planning on donations for the auction. Proceeds from the annual Festival of Trees benefit developmentally disabled individuals of the Gifted Group and Trenton Heroes.

